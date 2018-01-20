बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'पद्मावत' का सपोर्ट करने के बाद अक्षय कुमार ट्रोल, फैंस बोले- 'शर्म करो पैडमैन'
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:45 PM IST
फिल्मी पर्दे पर साल 2018 की सबसे पहली और बड़ी जंग होने से टल गई। जी हां, हम 25 जनवरी को एक साथ रिलीज होने वाली दो बड़ी फिल्मों की बात करने जा रहे हैं। बड़े सितारों और बजट वाली दोनों फिल्में 'पैडमैन' और 'पद्मावत' एक साथ रिलीज होने वाली थी। मगर तमाम विवादों और हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद शुक्रवार को अक्षय कुमार और संजय लीला भंसाली साथ नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62ec8f4f1c1b8c268b55cf","slug":"akshay-kumar-troll-pad-man-to-now-release-on-feb-9-twitteratis-go-bonkers-over-the-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.