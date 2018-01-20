Download App
Padmaavat : दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची, नया घूमर गाना खत्म कर देगा सारा विवाद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 11:45 AM IST
Edited version of the Padmaavat Ghoomar song release Bhansali avoid objectionable bare midriff
1 of 4
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' रिलीज के लिए 25 जनवरी को एकदम तैयार है। इस फिल्म के फेमस गाने घूमने ने जहां लोगों को इंप्रेस कर दिया तो वहीं ये गाना करणी सेना की आंखों में ऐसे खटका कि बवाल ही मच गया। करणी सेना अभी भी इस फिल्म की रिलीज का विरोध कर रही हैं। हालांकि सेंसर बोर्ड के परामर्श के बाद भंसाली ने घूमर गाने में कई कट्स लगाकर दोबारा रिलीज कर दिया है। 
 
padmaavat ghoomar song deepika padukone sanjay leela bhansali bollywood

