Padman Song: लड़की हुई 'सयानी' तो मनाया गया जश्न, हल्दी-दूध से नहलाकर ली बलाएं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:25 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Film Padman third song Sayaani released celebrating a girl first period
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' रिलीज होने में सिर्फ 8 दिन बाकी हैं। आज फिल्म का एक और गाना रिलीज कर दिया गया है। फिल्म के बोल 'सयानी' हैं। यह फिल्म का तीसरा गाना है। इस गाने में लड़कियों के पहले पीरियड को सेलीब्रेट किया जा रहा है। 
