जवानों से मिलने के बाद 'अय्यारी' टीम पहुंची स्वर्ण मंदिर, तस्वीरें वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 06:20 PM IST
Aiyaary team take blessings from Golden Temple ahead of film release
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के साथ 'अय्यारी' की पूरी टीम फिल्म रिलीज से पहले स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची। जहां पर उन्होंने माथा टेककर आशीर्वाद लिया। स्वर्ण मंदिर की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई जिसमें पूरी टीम एक साथ दिखाई दे रही हैं।
