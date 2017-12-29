बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45f3754f1c1b686a8bc65a","slug":"aiyaary-new-song-lae-dooba-release-watch-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0906 '\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिलीज हुआ 'अय्यारी' का पहला गाना, पहली बार सिद्धार्थ के साथ रोमांस करती दिखी ये एक्ट्रेस
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:29 PM IST
26 जनवरी को रिलीज होने सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और मनोज वाजपेयी स्टारर फिल्म 'अय्यारी' का पहला गाना 'ले डूबा' ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। गाने को आवाज दी है सुनिधि चौहान ने।
