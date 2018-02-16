बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8677184f1c1b2a788b60bb","slug":"aiyaary-actor-sidharth-kapoor-and-kriti-sanon-to-star-together-in-mohit-suri-s-ek-villain-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आर्मी अफसर के बाद फिर विलेन बनेंगे सिद्धार्थ, इस बार श्रद्धा नहीं इस एक्ट्रेस से करेंगे रोमांस
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:42 PM IST
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की फिल्म 'एक विलेन' में उनकी और श्रद्धा कपूर की जोड़ी काफी पसंद की गयी थी। फिल्म का सीक्वल जल्द बनने वाला है। अब खबर है कि इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर मोहित सूरी ने सिद्धार्थ के साथ श्रद्धा को न लेकर किसी और को साइन कर लिया है। आइए जानते हैं कौन है वो एक्ट्रेस...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8677184f1c1b2a788b60bb","slug":"aiyaary-actor-sidharth-kapoor-and-kriti-sanon-to-star-together-in-mohit-suri-s-ek-villain-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a8677184f1c1b2a788b60bb","slug":"aiyaary-actor-sidharth-kapoor-and-kriti-sanon-to-star-together-in-mohit-suri-s-ek-villain-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a8677184f1c1b2a788b60bb","slug":"aiyaary-actor-sidharth-kapoor-and-kriti-sanon-to-star-together-in-mohit-suri-s-ek-villain-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a8677184f1c1b2a788b60bb","slug":"aiyaary-actor-sidharth-kapoor-and-kriti-sanon-to-star-together-in-mohit-suri-s-ek-villain-sequel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.