Download App
आपका शहर Close

साल 2017 में 247 फिल्में रिलीज, जानिए कमाई के मामले में 5 ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:43 PM IST
blockbuster hits and highest collection movies of 2017

साल 2017 जाने वाला है, लेकिन इस साल बॉलीवुड की फिल्मों ने बेहिसाब पैसे कमाएं। हालांकि कुछ फिल्मों का कलेक्शन बहुत ही कम रहा। इस साल 'बाहुबली द कंक्लूजन' से लेकर 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तक कुल 247 फिल्में बॉक्सऑफिस पर रिलीज हुईं, जिसमें 30 हॉलीवुड की फिल्में हैं। 'बाहुबली' ने कमाई के मामले में कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़े, हालांकि ये फिल्म हिंदी में डब की गई थी। तो आइए एक नजर डालते हैं इस साल सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों पर...

Comments

Browse By Tags

blockbuster movies 2017 2017 blockbuster movie bollywood highest collection movie

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

टॉपलेस होकर पूनम पांडे ने दिया फैंस को क्रिसमस का गिफ्ट, देखिए HOT वीडियो

Poonam Pandey gives Christmas and new year gift to fans by posting this hot video
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सिंगर गुरदास मान का खुलासा- मैं तो विराट अनुष्का पर प्यार बरसाने गया था लेकिन वहां सब उल्टा हो गया

I came to shower my love, but they showered more love on me says Gurdas Maan on Virat-Anushka
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

3 दिन में 'टाइगर' इतना दहाड़ा, आमिर को पछाड़ा, कलेक्शन 110 करोड़ के पार

day 3 box office collection of salman khan and katrina kaif starrer tiger zinda hai
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

क्रिसमस के जश्न में डूबे बॉलीवुड सितारे, 'टाइगर' से लेकर वरुण ने यूं किया फैंस को विश

Merry Christmas: From Salman Khan to Varun dhawan Bollywood stars wish their fans in a cute way
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सैफ-करीना की क्रिसमस पार्टी में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ पहुंचीं करिश्मा, सेलिब्रेशन की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

Karishma Kapoor Spotted With Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal in kareena kapoor khan christmas party
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ड्रीम गर्ल के जबरदस्त फैन रहे हैं अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, 25 बार देखी है उनकी एक फिल्म

ex prime minister atal bihari vajpayee watch hema malini film 25 times
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!