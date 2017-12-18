Download App
सलमान के साथ की थी शुरुआत, एक्ट्रेस का हुआ ऐसा हाल, पहुंच गई थी अस्पताल

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:34 AM IST
actress sneha ullal starts his career with salman khan, see where is she now

सलमान खान ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कई चेहरों को लॉन्च किया है। कई ऐसी हीरोइन हैं, जिन्होंने सलमान के साथ अपने करियर की शुरुआत की और बुलंदियों पर हैं। लेकिन हर एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत ऐसी नहीं हुई। आज हम ऐसी ही एक्ट्रेस की बात कर रहे हैं, जिसने कभी अपने करियर की शुरुआत सलमान के साथ की, लेकिन उसे सफलता नहीं मिली। 

