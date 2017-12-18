अजय देवगन जल्द बनाएंगे बाबा रामदेव पर एक शो, ये एक्टर निभाएगा लीड रोल
बाबा रामदेव के समर्थकों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। जल्द ही गोलमाल रिर्टन्स की सफलता का स्वाद चखने वाले अजय देवगन 'स्वामी रामदेव पर एक टीवी सीरीज लाने वाले हैं। इस टीवी सीरीज का नाम 'स्वामी रामदेव: एक संघर्ष' है। इस सीरीज की खास बात ये है कि बाबा रामदेव का रोल नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर नमन जैन निभाने वाले हैं।
