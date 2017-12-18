Download App
आपका शहर Close

अजय देवगन जल्द बनाएंगे बाबा रामदेव पर एक शो, ये एक्टर निभाएगा लीड रोल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:53 AM IST
naman jain will play lead role on ajay devgn upcoming show titled swami ramdev ek sangharsh

बाबा रामदेव के समर्थकों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। जल्द ही गोलमाल रिर्टन्स की सफलता का स्वाद चखने वाले अजय देवगन 'स्वामी रामदेव पर एक टीवी सीरीज लाने वाले हैं। इस टीवी सीरीज का नाम 'स्वामी रामदेव: एक संघर्ष' है। इस सीरीज की खास बात ये है कि बाबा रामदेव का रोल नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर नमन जैन निभाने वाले हैं।

पढ़ें-New Poster: तैयार हो जाइए इस हफ्ते सिनेमाघरों में आ रही है 'टाइगर जिंदा है'

Comments

Browse By Tags

ajay devgn baba ramdev swami ramdev ek sangharsh

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS में जानिए उन मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में जो सेक्स रैकेट में रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गईं

Top actress of bollywood and south industry who were involved in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

New Poster: तैयार हो जाइए इस हफ्ते सिनेमाघरों में आ रही है 'टाइगर जिंदा है'

film tiger zinda hai new poster release
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड दीपिका के पापा से मिले रणवीर सिंह, जानिए आखिर क्यों की मुलाकात

Ranveer Singh spends a day with girlfriend Deepika Padukone’s father and clicked selfie
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आलिया का सपना हुआ सच, अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ इस फिल्म में निभाएंगे अहम रोल

alia bhatt dream get fulfilled by working with amitabh bachchan in the upcoming film brahmastra
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!