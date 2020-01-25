शहर चुनें

अभिनेत्री सेजल शर्मा ने की आत्महत्या और फ्लॉप फिल्मों पर शाहरुख का जवाब, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 06:33 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
आमिर खान के साथ विवो फोन के विज्ञापन में काम कर चुकीं टेलीविजन जगत की चर्चित अभिनेत्री सेजल शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई में अपने मीरा रोड स्थित आवास पर आत्महत्या कर ली है। सेजल को शोहरत स्टार प्लस के धारावाहिक दिल तो हैप्पी है जी से मिली। इस बारे में पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर एक सुसाइड नोट मिलने की बात कही है।

आमिर खान के साथ काम कर चुकी अभिनेत्री ने की आत्महत्या, घर से मिला सुसाइड नोट
sejal sharma sezal sharma shahrukh khan dil toh happy hai ji andaz apna apna vinay kumar sinha simi garewal kangana ranaut
