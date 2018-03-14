शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Actress Radhika Apte Reveals She Slapped Hero On Set Of A South Indian Film

फिल्म के सेट पर हीरो ने की छूने की कोशिश, राधिका आप्टे ने जड़ दिया थप्पड़

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 03:53 PM IST
radhika apte
1 of 5
राधिका आप्टे की सिर्फ एक्टिंग नहीं, पर्सनैलिटी भी दमदार है। हाल ही में उन्होंने खुलासा किया है कि उन्होंने फिल्म के सेट पर एक हीरो को तमाचा जड़ दिया था क्योंकि उसने उन्हें बिना वजह छूने की कोशिश की थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
radhika apte neha dhupia radhika apte film

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आमिर खान
Bollywood

मुंबई आते ही पत्नी को चूम बैठे आमिर खान, ट्विटर पर वीडियो शेयर कर बताया बर्थडे प्लान

14 मार्च 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

VIDEO: वेस्टर्न डांस कर सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज पर लगाई आग, फैंस भी इस नए अंदाज को देखकर चौंके

14 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में अजय देवगन की एंट्री से खुश नहीं थे अक्षय कुमार, रातों-रात फिल्म से निकाले गए थे

14 मार्च 2018

नरेंद्र झा
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद बॉलीवुड ने खोया एक और नायाब हीरा, 52 की उम्र में 8 साल पुराने प्यार से की थी शादी

14 मार्च 2018

Kahaani 2 child actress tunisha sharma now grow up she looks like this
Bollywood

विद्या बालन की यह 'बेटी' अब दिखती है ऐसी, देख लें आप भी

14 मार्च 2018

urvashi rautela
Bollywood

जिसकी शादी में गई थी उर्वशी रौतेला, उसने ही छिपा लिया अपना चेहरा, क्या है माजरा पढ़िए...

14 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

narendra jha
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में फिर शोक की लहर, नहीं रहे 'काबिल' एक्टर नरेन्द्र झा

14 मार्च 2018

hate story 4
Bollywood

5वें दिन ठंडी पड़ीं हेट स्टोरी 4 में उर्वशी रौतेला की बोल्ड अदाएं, जानिए अब तक का कलेक्शन

14 मार्च 2018

Rajkummar Rao starer film omerta trailer has been released
Bollywood

IAS अफसर को अब आतंकवादी के रोल में देखिए, जब Trailer ऐसा है तो फिल्म कैसी होगी?

14 मार्च 2018

आमिर खान
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद आमिर खान ने किया खुलासा, 'इस कदर उनसे प्यार था कि...'

14 मार्च 2018

इलियाना डिक्रूज
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की हीरोइन ने कास्टिंग काउच पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बॉलीवुड के बड़े स्टार्स सुनकर होंगे हैरान

14 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

30 साल पुरानी इस फोटो के पीछे छिपा है गहरा राज, अमिताभ बच्चन से जुड़ गया कनेक्शन

14 मार्च 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

क्यों अचानक अमिताभ बच्चन की खराब हो गई थी तबीयत? 24 घंटे बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

14 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

इंस्टाग्राम पर डेब्यू करते ही आमिर ने पोस्ट की पहली ऐसी फोटो, फैंस के दिल में और बढ़ गई इज्जत

14 मार्च 2018

Here is the truth of Amitabh Bachchan’s viral pic from Thugs of Hindostan
Bollywood

अमिताभ नहीं तो आखिर कौन हैं ये शख्स, PHOTO देख हर कोई खा रहा धोखा, जानिए VIRAL सच

14 मार्च 2018

khushi kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की छोटी बेटी खुशी कपूर का बड़ा फैसला, मां और बहन की तरह नहीं, ऐसे बनाएगी करियर

14 मार्च 2018

Priya Prakash
Bollywood

करोड़ों का दिल लूटने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश पर रहता है सख्त पहरा, नहीं है इस काम की आजादी

14 मार्च 2018

Sridevi
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड पर भारी 20 दिन, रोजाना मिलती रहीं बुरी खबरें और श्रीदेवी समेत 3 नगीने खोए

14 मार्च 2018

ileana d'cruz
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की 4 शादीशुदा खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस जो लगती हैं सिंगल, इनमें से एक आज भी है हिट

14 मार्च 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

तबीयत ठीक होते ही अमिताभ ने किया FB पोस्ट, कहा- इसी बहाने अपनों का पता तो चला

14 मार्च 2018

narendra jha
Bollywood

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' और 'बाहुबली' के साथ 'साहो' में दिखने वाले थे ये एक्टर, लेकिन...

14 मार्च 2018

aditya narayan
Bollywood

ICU पहुंचाने के बाद आदित्य नारायण ने घायलों से मांगी माफी, खर्च उठाकर दिखाई दरियादिली

14 मार्च 2018

radhika apte
Radhika Apte
radhika apte
Ileana D'Cruz
radhika apte

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.