संजय दत्त की फिल्म 'प्रस्थानम' की अभिनेत्री का कास्टिंग काउच पर बड़ा खुलासा, हैरान हो सकते हैं फैंस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 04:41 PM IST
chahat khanna
chahat khanna - फोटो : file photo
छोटे पर्दे पर अपने अभिनय से लाखों दिलों को जीतने वाली अभिनेत्री चाहत खन्ना इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। वह अभिनेता संजय दत्त की आने वाली फिल्म 'प्रस्थानम' में दिखाई देंगी। इस बीच चाहत खन्ना ने कास्टिंग काउच और मीटू अभियान को लेकर कुछ ऐसा बोल दिया जिसे जानकर उनके फैंस भी हैरान हो सकते हैं। 
chahat khanna metoo campaign prassthanam sanjay dutt चाहत खन्ना मीटू अभियान प्रस्थानम संजय दत्त
chahat khanna
