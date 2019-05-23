शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   actor prakash raj comment on his defeat in lok sabha election 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार से झुंझलाए प्रकाश राज ने किया ट्वीट- 'मोदी की जीत मेरे मुंह पर करारा तमाचा है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 04:33 PM IST
prakash raj
1 of 5
prakash raj
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की मतगणना चल रही है । रुझान से साफ है कि एक बार फिर देश में बीजेपी की सत्ता होगी । नतीजों के आने से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज की प्रतिक्रिया आनी शुरू हो गई है । इसी बीच बेंगलुरु सेंट्रल (Bengaluru) से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी प्रकाश राज (Prakash Raj) ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
prakash raj prakash raj election result prakash raj comments pm narendra modi bjp lok sabha elections lok sabha election 2019 result प्रकाश राज प्रकाश राज चुनाव पीएम मोदी lok sabha election result lok sabha chunav lok sabha election लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 23 मई लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट 2019 bjp sp congress
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोड शो के दौरान उर्मिला मतोंडकर
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में करारी हार मिलती देख उर्मिला मातोंडकर का चढ़ा पारा, ट्वीट कर उतार दिया गुस्सा सारा

23 मई 2019

Rahul Gandhi
Bollywood

हार का सदमा झेल रही कांग्रेस पार्टी को सुनने चाहिए ये 5 गाने, मिलेगा सुकून

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
bollywood stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में जान लीजिए इन 18 स्टार्स की किस्मत का फैसला, 7 की हार तो लगभग तय

23 मई 2019

Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की जीत को अपने मुंह पर तमाचा बताने पर ट्रोल हुए प्रकाश राज, स्वरा को भी यूजर्स की खरी-खरी

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Film Stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों पर इन 11 फिल्म स्टार्स ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट, एजाज बोले-निरहुआ के का हाल बा हो?'

23 मई 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

'निरहुआ' ही नहीं इस चुनाव में इन 6 सेलेब्स की हार भी तय, शॉटगन भी हो गए 'खामोश'

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

बीजेपी की जीत के जश्न में चार चांद लगा देंगे ये पांच गाने, नहीं सुने तो अब सुन लीजिए

23 मई 2019

akhilesh yadav, nirahua
Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर नहीं दे पा रहे 'निरहुआ', पहले चुनाव में ही हार के कगार पर

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
विज्ञापन
Jaya Prada
Bollywood

मोदी की सुनामी के आगे भी जया प्रदा को जिता न पाई BJP, 45 साल पहले दिखती थीं ऐसी

23 मई 2019

जया प्रदा और आजम खान
Bollywood

भाजपा की टिकट पर भी हार से पार न जा पाईं जया प्रदा, सिनेमा से लेकर राजनीति तक कुछ ऐसा रहा सफर

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
आजम खान जया प्रदा
Bollywood

10 रुपए फीस लेने वाली जया प्रदा ने खड़ी की 28 करोड़ की संपत्ति, बाहुबली आजम खान को भी दी टक्कर

23 मई 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

सनी देओल ने सालों तक पत्नी पूजा को विदेश में छिपाकर रखा, इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोल दी थी सारी सच्चाई

23 मई 2019

Sunny Leone, Sunny Deol
Bollywood

लाइव शो में सनी देओल को सनी लियोनी कह बैठा टीवी एंकर तो एक्ट्रेस ने किया ट्वीट-कितने मिले वोट?

23 मई 2019

sunny deol pm modi
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में बढ़त हासिल करते ही आया सनी देओल का ऐसा बयान, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

सनी देओल-हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

जब हेमा मालिनी ने पहली बार खोला था सौतेले बेटे सनी देओल के साथ संबंधों का राज

23 मई 2019

jaya prada and amar singh
Bollywood

जानिए जया प्रदा और अमर सिंह के बीच क्या है रिश्ता?, भाजपा का साथ भी नहीं दिला पाया जीत

23 मई 2019

Rahul Gandhi and Vivek
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के मीम पर ट्रोल होने वाले विवेक ने मोदी की जीत पर राहुल पर कसा तंज, बोले- 'ये काम कर लो'

23 मई 2019

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय के ट्वीट के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय ने शेयर की तस्वीर, अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी किया ये कमेंट

23 मई 2019

Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

57 की उम्र में पहली बार ये काम करने जा रहे सुनील शेट्टी, खुद सोशल मीडिया पर किया खुलासा

23 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा व पूनम सिन्हा
Bollywood

इतने करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, खुद कांग्रेस से तो पत्नी को एसपी से उतारा

23 मई 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

राजीव गांधी के कहने पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने लड़ा था चुनाव, 2 लाख वोटों से जीतकर भी छोड़ दी थी राजनीति

23 मई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने पहली बार शादी को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोले- '23 मई को बताऊंगा अपनी वेडिंग डेट'

23 मई 2019

prakash raj
prakash raj
प्रकाश राज
प्रकाश राज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
PRAKASH RAJ
PRAKASH RAJ
प्रकाश राज
प्रकाश राज
प्रकाश राज
प्रकाश राज
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

फूलपुर सीट पर जीत से खुश भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत के लिए दिया मोदी को श्रेय

यूपी की फूलपुर और इलाहाबाद सीट पर रोचक मुकाबला देखने को मिला। यहां फूलपुर सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी केशरी देवी पटेल ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी से 1 लाख से ज्यादा वोटों से जीत हासिल की। प्रयागराज से अमर उजाला संवाददाता आनंद राज ने उनसे खास बात की।

23 मई 2019

भाजपा जश्न 1:51

तस्वीरों में देखिए हर जगह भाजपा की जीत का शानदार जश्न

23 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:36

पीएम मोदी को जीत पर मिल रहीं बधाइयां, सुनिए बाबा रामदेव क्या बोले

23 मई 2019

लोक सभा चुनाव 4:07

इन 5 वजहों से कांग्रेस को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:10

यहां देखिए लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजे LIVE

23 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.