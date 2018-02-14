अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Aamir khan suggest lovers to hear pehla nasha song on valentine day

वेलेंटाइन डे पर आमिर खान को याद आया 'पहला नशा', ट्विटर पर यूजर्स को दे डाली सलाह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 03:04 PM IST
Aamir khan suggest lovers to hear pehla nasha song on valentine day
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड को कई रोमांटिक फिल्में देने वाले आमिर खान ने वेलेंटाइन डे पर हर उस इंसान को एक सलाह दी है जो किसी के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। आमिर खान ने यह सलाह अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए दी।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
aamir khan jo jeeta wohi sikandar valentine day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Priya Prakash Varrier: complaint against internet sensation priya prakash
Bollywood

पॉपुलर होने के 2 दिन बाद ही प्रिया प्रकाश के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई FIR, आरोप जान हैरान होंगे फैंस

14 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash got bollywood offer from Pink Director
Bollywood

प्रिया के आंख मारते ही हिला बॉलीवुड, इस बड़े डायरेक्टर ने दिया फिल्म का ऑफर अब मांग रहे डेट्स

14 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan box office collection day 5
Bollywood

5 दिन में अक्षय की 'पैडमैन' ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, आने वाली फिल्मों के लिए बनी खतरा

14 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier beats Anushka Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan big shots on Instagram
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की आंखों के तीर ने सलमान को किया घायल, 2 दिन में ही 'बाहुबली' की देवसेना को भी पछाड़ा

14 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash wants to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bollywood
Bollywood

वीडियो वायरल होते ही सामने आया प्रिया प्रकाश का बॉलीवुड प्रेम, बोलीं-यह बड़ा डायरेक्टर मेरा फेवरेट

14 फरवरी 2018

know about actress madhubala life journey on her birthday

बहन ने बताई थी मधुबाला की खौफनाक सच्चाई, उनकी जिंदगी की ये हकीकत जान रो पड़ेंग फैंस

14 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Twitterati trolls Jignesh Mevani on posting Priya Prakash's viral video on Valentines Day
Bollywood

वेलेंटाइन डे पर प्रिया प्रकाश का वीडियो ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुए जिग्नेश मेवाणी, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे कमेंट

14 फरवरी 2018

Internet sensation Priya Prakash reveals her boyfriend's name on valentine's day
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे पर प्रिया प्रकाश ने बताया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का नाम तो टूट गए लाखों दिल

14 फरवरी 2018

Social Media reaction after Priya Prakash posts new teaser of her film Oru adaar love
Bollywood

आंखों के बाद 'वेलेन्टाइन गर्ल' प्रिया ने अब किया बंदूक से घायल, यूजर बोले- प्यार-मोहब्बत धोखा है....

14 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar shares pool side photo, looks amazing
Bollywood

मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर ने शेयर की पूल साइड फोटो, लग रही हैं गजब की खूबसूरत

14 फरवरी 2018

Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Storeys new song Bas Tu Hai release
Bollywood

वेलेंटाइन डे पर इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में डूबे शरमन जोशी, आखिरकार कह ही दिया- ‘बस तू है’

14 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan took his instagram page to share his feelings for jaya bachchan on valentines day
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने शेयर की 40 साल पुरानी खूबसूरत तस्वीर, नजरें हटानी हो रही हैं मुश्किल

14 फरवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu October film promo is out
Bollywood

इन तीन सीन ने बता दिया हिट होगी वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर', बंदिता के साथ करेंगे रोमांस

14 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on screen partnership collects 558 crore on Box office

शादी की खबरों के बीच दीपिका और रणवीर ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को होगी जलन

14 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor denied the news of working with imtiaz ali in jab we met sequel
Bollywood

शाहिद ने तोड़ा फैंस का दिल, कहा-बस अब बहुत हुआ, करीना को नहीं कहेंगे 'जब वी मेट'

14 फरवरी 2018

Priya Varrier film oru adaar love teaser out roshan abdul amazed with her killer look
Bollywood

नए वीडियो में प्रिया ने होठों से चलाई ऐसी बंदूक, कटरीना-दीपिका को भूल गए फैंस

14 फरवरी 2018

Ekta Kapoor recreating love story Laila Majnu with Imtiaz Ali
Bollywood

वेलेंटाइन डे पर एकता कपूर का ऐलान, जल्द दिखेगी लैला मजनू की प्रेम कहानी

14 फरवरी 2018

First look of actor Sanjay Dutt for Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 is out
Bollywood

'भूमि' के रेप का बदला लेने के बाद फिर गैंगस्टर बने संजय दत्त, सामने आया डेंजरस लुक

14 फरवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first look from Fanne Khan film is out
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे: ऐश्वर्या ने फैंस को तोहफे में दिया 'फन्ने खां', फर्स्ट लुक देख अभिषेक हो जाएंगे कायल

14 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan will do the special song with Dharmendra in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3
Bollywood

20 साल बाद धर्मेंन्द्र के साथ फिर नजर आएंगे सलमान, एक फ्रेम में दिखेंगे चार सुपरस्टार

14 फरवरी 2018

Bhojpuri star ravi kishan to make his digital debut with ekta kapoor web series the family
Bollywood

एकता कपूर की वेब सीरीज से डेब्यू करेंगे भोजपुरी स्टार, क्रिमिनल पर बेस्ड होगी ‘द फैमिली’

14 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon talks about love and arrange marriage on valentine's day
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे पर कृति सेनन का निजी जिंदगी पर बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं-शादी से पहले प्यार करूंगी

14 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.