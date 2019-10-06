छत पर शॉर्ट्स में लेटी दिखाई दीं आमिर खान की बेटी इरा, यूजर बोले- 'कहीं गिर मत जाना'

{"_id":"5d99936b8ebc3e015255a271","slug":"aamir-khan-daughter-ira-khan-share-photo-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
aamir khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d99936b8ebc3e015255a271","slug":"aamir-khan-daughter-ira-khan-share-photo-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ira khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d99936b8ebc3e015255a271","slug":"aamir-khan-daughter-ira-khan-share-photo-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ira khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d99936b8ebc3e015255a271","slug":"aamir-khan-daughter-ira-khan-share-photo-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ira khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d99936b8ebc3e015255a271","slug":"aamir-khan-daughter-ira-khan-share-photo-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ira Khan, Hazel Keech
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai