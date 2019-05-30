शहर चुनें

रिलीज से पहले सलमान खान की 'भारत' पर छाए संकट के बादल, फिल्म के खिलाफ दायर हुई याचिका

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 10:37 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान यानी सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' पर रिलीज से पहले संकट के बादल मंडरा गए हैं। उनकी इस फिल्म के खिलाफ दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है। इस याचिका के अनुसार सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' अनुच्छेद 3 (Emblems & Names Act) का उल्लंघन करती है। 
