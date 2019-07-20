मानहानि के केस में फंसीं एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता, गंभीर आरोप लगने पर बिजनेसमैन ने उठाया कदम

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री ईशा गुप्ता के खिलाफ एक बिजनेसमैन ने दिल्ली के साकेत कोर्ट में आपराधिक मानहानि का मुकदमा दायर किया है। अदालत ने बयान दर्ज करवाने के लिए 28 अगस्त की तारीख मुकर्रर की है। बता दें ये वही बिजनेसमैन हैं जिनपर कुछ दिनों पहले ईशा गुप्ता ने अनुचित व्यवहार का गंभीर आरोप लगाया था।



A businessman has filed a criminal defamation complaint before Delhi's Saket Court against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta after she accused him of sexual misconduct. Court has posted the matter for 28th August for recording of pre- summoning evidence of the complainant.