{"_id":"5a4ce0b24f1c1b5c0c8b681c","slug":"29-yrear-old-man-claims-aishwarya-rai-is-my-mother-here-are-some-other-claims-by-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ही नहीं इन सेलिब्रिटीज के फैंस भी कर चुके हैं सनसनीखेज खुलासे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 07:27 PM IST
अगर आपसे कोई कहे कि ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन एक 29 साल के लड़के की मां हैं तो शायद आप यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे। लेकिन ये सच है। जीहां फिलहाल आंध्र प्रदेश का रहने वाला एक व्यक्ति संगीत कुमार का तो यही कहना है कि ऐश्वर्या राय उनकी मां हैं और उन्होंने उसे साल 1988 में जन्म दिया था। खैर इस बात में कितनी सच्चाई है ये तो वक्त ही बताएगा लेकिन आज हम आपको ऐसे 5 अजीबों गरीब दावों के बारें में बताने जा रहे हैं जो फैंस ने हमारे बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज को लेकर किए है।
