'2.0' रिलीज होते ही अक्षय के नाम जुड़ा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, आमिर-शाहरुख भी छूट गए पीछे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 08:53 AM IST
'2.0' फिल्म ने रिलीज होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया है। हर तरफ इस फिल्म की चर्चा हो रही है। यहां तक कि पहले दिन ही '2.0' फिल्म ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कलेक्शन किया है। सिर्फ भारत की बात करें तो फिल्म के हिंदी वर्जन ने पहले दिन 20-25 करोड़ का कलेक्शन जुटा लिया है। जबकि अन्य भाषाओं (तमिल और तेलुगू) के आंकड़ों को देखें तो रजनीकांत स्टारर इस फिल्म ने पहले दिन 100 करोड़ का कलेक्शन कर लिया है। इस फिल्म के पहले दिन के कलेक्शन के बाद अक्षय कुमार ने एक नया रिकॉर्ड भी अपने नाम किया है।

 
