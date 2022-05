1947 August 16 First Look: ए.आर. मुरुगादास की फिल्म '1947 अगस्त16' का पहला लुक आया सामने, आपने देखा क्या?

Happy to release the First look of #1947August16 produced by director @Armurugadoss sir in association with @purplebullent All the best to the team😊👍@NsPonkumar @Gautham_Karthik @RevathySharma @vijaytvpugazhO @iomprakashbhatt @adityajeee @khanwacky @RSeanRoland@selvakumarskdop pic.twitter.com/T3rLB0Yuf1