मदर्स डे: मां के नक्शेकदम पर चलती हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, शूटिंग पर रखती हैं इन बातों का ध्यान
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 11:14 AM IST
आज यानि कि 13 मई को मदर्स डे है। ऐसे में बात करेंगे बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की मां की जो बेटियों के लिए आज भी संघर्ष करती नजर आती हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि वह शूटिंग सेट पर गईं बेटियों को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह देती हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं इन 10 एक्ट्रेस के बारे में....
