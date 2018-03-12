शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood actress who got married in their 40 to 60s

उर्मिला से लेकर ऐश्वर्या तक, बॉलीवुड की वो एक्ट्रेसेज जिन्होंने 40 या 60 की उम्र में की शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 07:36 PM IST
Bollywood actress who got married in their 40 to 60s
1 of 11
मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान की फिल्म 'तारे जमीन पर' से लोगों की नजरों में चढ़ीं टिस्का चोपड़ा को एक अनजान शख्स ने शादी का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। जिसके बाद पहले से शादीशुदा इस 44 वर्षीय एक्ट्रेस ने जवाब मे कहा कि  'धन्यवाद, हां, मैं तैयार हूं मुझे अपनी डिटेल्स दें। मेरे पति भी देखना चाहते हैं कि मैं किसके लिए उन्हें छोड़ रही हूं”। हालांकि टिस्का ने ये जवाब मजाक में ही दिया था। वैसे बॉलीवुड में उन एक्ट्रेसेज की कमी नहीं जिन्होंने देर से शादियां की। किसी ने 60 की उम्र में तो किसी ने 40 में अपना घर बसाया। अगली स्लाइड में जानिए ऐसे ही 10 एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc.  Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

urvashi rautela, aliya bhatt
Entertainment

बातों-बातों में आलिया के बारे में ये बात बोलकर एकदम चुप हो गई उर्वशी रौतेला, जानिए क्या कहा...

12 मार्च 2018

urvashi
Entertainment

'Hate Story 4' में उर्वशी ने किया कुछ ऐसा जैसा आजतक बॉलीवुड में नहीं हुआ

8 मार्च 2018

dolly bindra
Entertainment

जब डॉली बिंद्रा भी हुई योग की दीवानी, देखिए कैसे किया योग

15 फरवरी 2018

Birthday special comedy king Mehmood and Amitabh Bachchan unknown facts
Entertainment

B'day Spl : जब महमूद के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए थे अमिताभ, कॉमेडी किंग से जुड़े 8 ऐसे अनसुने किस्से

28 सितंबर 2017

बरेली की बर्फी
Entertainment

'बरेली की बर्फी' के इन टॉप-10 डायलॉग्स पर जमकर बजने वाली हैं सीटियां

16 अगस्त 2017

Kabab Rolls
Entertainment

संभली कबाब खाकर सलमान ने चाट लीं उगलियां

8 दिसंबर 2017

More in Entertainment

saif ali khan
Entertainment

अनुराग कश्यप के ‘मुक्के’ से मुश्किल में सैफ अली खान की 'कालाकांडी'

13 जनवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.