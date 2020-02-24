UPSC: दोस्तों से पैसे लेकर दी परीक्षा, मजदूर की बेटी बनी IAS

{"_id":"5e53a4378ebc3ef3812f5d1d","slug":"upsc-exam-2018-sreedhanya-suresh-success-story-of-the-first-tribal-woman-of-kerala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 IAS","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
श्रीधन्या सुरेश
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e53a4378ebc3ef3812f5d1d","slug":"upsc-exam-2018-sreedhanya-suresh-success-story-of-the-first-tribal-woman-of-kerala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 IAS","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
श्रीधन्या सुरेश
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e53a4378ebc3ef3812f5d1d","slug":"upsc-exam-2018-sreedhanya-suresh-success-story-of-the-first-tribal-woman-of-kerala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 IAS","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
श्रीधन्या सुरेश
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e53a4378ebc3ef3812f5d1d","slug":"upsc-exam-2018-sreedhanya-suresh-success-story-of-the-first-tribal-woman-of-kerala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 IAS","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
श्रीधन्या सुरेश
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e53a4378ebc3ef3812f5d1d","slug":"upsc-exam-2018-sreedhanya-suresh-success-story-of-the-first-tribal-woman-of-kerala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 IAS","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
श्रीधन्या सुरेश
- फोटो : social media