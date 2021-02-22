शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar

बिहार: 1 मार्च से खुलेंगे पहली से लेकर पांचवीं तक के स्कूल, कोरोना दिशा-निर्देशों का होगा पालन

Lalit fulara
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ललित फुलारा
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 11:19 AM IST
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
School Reopen in Bihar: बिहार में अगले महीने से पहली से लेकर पांचवीं कक्षा तक के स्कूल फिर से खुलेंगे। एक मार्च से पहली से लेकर पांचवीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों के लिए फिर से कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। गौरतलब है कि सूबे में पूरे ग्यारह महीने से पहली से लेकर पांचवीं कक्षा तक के स्कूल बंद हैं। पिछले साल मार्च में कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए स्कूलों को बंद किया गया था। 

विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
