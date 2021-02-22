बिहार: 1 मार्च से खुलेंगे पहली से लेकर पांचवीं तक के स्कूल, कोरोना दिशा-निर्देशों का होगा पालन

{"_id":"6033443c37668d5db546eb22","slug":"regular-classes-to-resume-for-students-of-class-1-to-5-from-march-1-in-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: 1 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6033443c37668d5db546eb22","slug":"regular-classes-to-resume-for-students-of-class-1-to-5-from-march-1-in-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: 1 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6033443c37668d5db546eb22","slug":"regular-classes-to-resume-for-students-of-class-1-to-5-from-march-1-in-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: 1 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6033443c37668d5db546eb22","slug":"regular-classes-to-resume-for-students-of-class-1-to-5-from-march-1-in-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: 1 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : पीटीआई