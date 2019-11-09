जानें सुप्रीम कोर्ट के उन पांच जजों को.. जो आज अयोध्या मामले पर सुनाएंगे फैसला

{"_id":"5dc5b8b28ebc3e5b641390bd","slug":"ayodhya-ram-mandir-babri-masjid-case-supreme-court-india-decision-ayodhya-case-judges-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b.. \u091c\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
जस्टिस शरद बोबड़े
जस्टिस अशोक भूषण
जस्टिस अब्दुल नजीर
जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़
