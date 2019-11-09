शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid case Supreme Court India decision, Ayodhya case judges profile

जानें सुप्रीम कोर्ट के उन पांच जजों को.. जो आज अयोध्या मामले पर सुनाएंगे फैसला

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 07:04 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 6
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज फैसला सुनाने वाला है। बीते महीने ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच जजों की पीठ ने इस मामले की सुनवाई पूरी की थी। बरसों से चले आ रहे इस मामले की सुनवाई 40 दिनों में पूरी की गई। तब से ही पूरे देश को कोर्ट के फैसले का इंतजार है। अब आज पूरे देश का ये इंतजार खत्म होने वाला है।

हम आपको बता रहे हैं उन पांच जजों के बारे में, जिन्होंने इस मामले की सुनवाई पूरी की, जो इस मामले पर ऐतिहासिक फैसला सुनाएंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें उनकी पूरी प्रोफाइल।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
ayodhya case supreme court current affairs gk questions
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

World top 10 universities in QS Ranking, fees of best colleges of the world
Education

ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप-10 विश्वविद्यालय, जानें इनकी फीस

8 नवंबर 2019

मोस्ट वान्टेड आतंकी
Education

अब भी गिरफ्त से दूर हैं दुनिया के ये 'मोस्ट वान्टेड आतंकी', एक के सिर पर है 177 करोड़ का ईनाम

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
करतारपुर गुरुद्वारा साहिब
Education

कल खुलेगा पाकिस्तान का करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, जानें इससे जुड़े 10 सवालों के जवाब

8 नवंबर 2019

INS baaz
Education

बंगाल की खाड़ी से अंडमान सागर तक.. कैसे हमारी सुरक्षा में लगा है 'बाज़'

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

bill gates and bezos
Education

अमीर शख्स की लिस्ट में बिल गेट्स ने बेजोस को पछाड़ा, ऐसे की थी दोनों ने अपनी कंपनी की शुरुआत

6 नवंबर 2019

9/11 आतंकी हमला
Education

विश्व के पांच बड़े आतंकी हमले, जिन्होंने दहला दी दुनिया

5 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
ravi upsc
Education

UPSC: क्या हुआ जब इंटरव्यू में कहा 'बाल कटवा लो', मान ली बात या हो गए बाहर?

5 नवंबर 2019

3 Indian CEO Named in World Top 10 Ranking, Check Name & Other Details
Education

दुनिया के टॉप-10 CEO में ये तीन भारतीयों का नाम शामिल, जानें इनकी पढ़ाई

5 नवंबर 2019

Bill Gates
Education

14 साल तक टेक्नोलॉजी से दूर रहे बिल गेट्स के बच्चे, जानें तीनों की पढ़ाई

5 नवंबर 2019

ladhak
Education

कैसा है देश का नया प्रदेश? रहन-सहन, खान-पान से लेकर दिलचस्प जानकारी पढ़ें यहां

5 नवंबर 2019

cbi.ib,raw
Education

बनना चाहते हैं CBI, RAW और IB में अफसर? जानिए पूरी प्रक्रिया

5 नवंबर 2019

iit-delhi
Education

IIT: सामने आई एक नई खोज, अब कपड़ों से पैदा हो सकती है बिजली

5 नवंबर 2019

मास्क पहनकर घूमते लोग
Education

क्या है हेल्थ इमरजेंसी? Delhi-NCR में हुई लागू

4 नवंबर 2019

alakh pandey
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश का ये शिक्षक भारत ही नहींं पाकिस्तान में भी है फेमस, देता है फ्री कोचिंग

4 नवंबर 2019

IAS-IPS
Education

IAS और IPS की कितनी होती है सैलरी और कौन है दोनों में ज्यादा शक्तिशाली? पढ़ें यहां

3 नवंबर 2019

पाक की तरफ से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा रेखा से आगे तैयार किया जा रहा करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, सफेद रंग की बिल्डिंग पैसेंजर टर्मिनल है
Education

करतारपुर: हर भारतीय श्रद्धालु से 1400 रुपये लेगा पाकिस्तान, क्यों कहा जा रहा है इसे 'जजिया'

26 अक्टूबर 2019

aditya thackeray
Education

ठाकरे परिवार से चुनाव लड़ने व जीतने वाले पहले सदस्य बने आदित्य, जानें इनकी खास बातें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

ssc chairperson
Education

SSC के चेयरमैन को है तीन भाषाओं का ज्ञान, यहां पढ़ें बृजराज शर्मा के बारे में सबकुछ

25 अक्टूबर 2019

pankaj kumar
Education

कौन सी डिग्री हैं UIDAI के नए CEO पंकज कुमार के पास? पहले करते थे ये काम

24 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के 25 अजीब नियम, जिन्हें मानना जरूरी है

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई - फोटो : twitter
जस्टिस शरद बोबड़े
जस्टिस शरद बोबड़े - फोटो : social media
जस्टिस अशोक भूषण
जस्टिस अशोक भूषण - फोटो : wiki
जस्टिस अब्दुल नजीर
जस्टिस अब्दुल नजीर - फोटो : twitter
जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़
जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आज अयोध्या पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला, पुलिस अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा

अयोध्या मामले पर सबसे बड़े फैसले की घड़ी आ गई है। शनिवार सुबह 10.30 बजे सुप्रीम कोर्ट अपना फैसला सुनाएगा। निर्णय से पहले सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

9 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

बालासाहेब से वादा किया था कि एक दिन मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का होगा: उद्धव ठाकरे

8 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:54

नोटबंदी ने इन एप्स को बना दिया मालामाल, दोगुनी हो गई कमाई

8 नवंबर 2019

बाला 5:04

'बाला' पब्लिक रिव्यू : आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म बाला को मिला दर्शकों का भरपूर प्यार

8 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:19

आज भी है यहां रामराज, कलेक्टर, एसपी भी करते हैं श्री राम को रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited