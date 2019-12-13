शहर चुनें

Parliament Attack 2001: 18 साल पहले दहल गई थी देश की संसद, कैसा था वो दिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 12:56 PM IST
भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
13 दिसंबर 2001 की वो सुबह कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। जब लोकतंत्र के मंदिर और हमारे देश का गौरव.. हमारी संसद आतंकियों के खौफनाक इरादों का निशाना बन गई थी। तब सिर्फ भारत की संसद ही नहीं, पूरा देश दहल गया था। 

कैसा था वो दिन? देश की संसद में कैसे जा घुसे थे आतंकी? कैसे शुरू हुआ था हमला? और क्या हुआ आतंकियों का अंजाम? 18 साल पहले की उस घटना के बारे में हर जानकारी आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें।
भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
parliament-attack (File)
parliament-attack (File)
संसद पर हमला, बचाव करते जवान (फाइल फोटो)
संसद पर हमला, बचाव करते जवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
parliament attack (File)
parliament attack (File)
संसद पर आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि (फाइल)
संसद पर आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि (फाइल) - फोटो : ani
Afzal Guru
Afzal Guru - फोटो : File Photo
