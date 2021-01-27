Home ›   Delhi ›   Red fort vandalize by protesters during kisan tractor rally in delhi security tightened at fort union minister prahlad patel reach to analyze loss see photos

26 जनवरी के दिन लाल किले में घुसकर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने की जमकर तोड़फोड़, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 11:59 AM IST
विज्ञापन
लाल किले में हुई तोड़फोड़ की तस्वीरें
लाल किले में हुई तोड़फोड़ की तस्वीरें - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
26 जनवरी के दिन किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान हजारों प्रदर्शनकारी लाल किला पहुंचे थे और उन्होंने वहां बहुत तोड़फोड़ की और झंडा भी फहराया। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद जहां लाल किले की सुरक्षा में अतिरिक्त बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई है, वहीं बुधवार सुबह केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्री प्रह्लाद पटेल यहां पहुंचे हैं। 
विज्ञापन


केंद्रीय मंत्री यहां पहुंचकर कल हुए तोड़फोड़ का जायजा ले रहे हैं। उनके साथ पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग (एएसआई) के सदस्य भी हैं जो लाल किले की देखरेख करते हैं। यहां उपद्रवियों ने बहुत तोड़फोड़ मचाई है जिसकी तस्वीरें भी सामने आ रही हैं....

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi red fort tractor rally kisan andolan farmers protest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लक्खा सिधाना
Punjab

कौन है लक्खा सिधाना जिसका दिल्ली हिंसा में आया नाम, जानिए पंजाब के बड़े राजनेता से क्या है नाता

27 जनवरी 2021

राकेश टिकैत का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi

'लाठी लेकर रैली में आना...'किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने वीडियो वायरल होने पर कही ये बात

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान के टोंक जिले में सड़क हादसा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : सड़क हादसे में एक ही परिवार के आठ लोगों की मौत, खाटू श्याम के दर्शन कर लौट रहे थे वापस

27 जनवरी 2021

दिलजीत दोसांझ और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने 'आतंकवाद' से की किसान प्रदर्शनकारियों की तुलना, दिलजीत से कहा- तुम तो यही चाहते थे

27 जनवरी 2021

Tractor parade
Delhi

ट्रैक्टर रैली में बवाल के बाद दिल्ली में आज भी कई रास्ते बंद, यहां पढ़ें ट्रैफिक का कैसा है हाल

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
दीप सिद्धू
India News

किसानों को भड़काने में आ रहा इस शख्स का नाम, जानें कौन हैं दीप सिद्धू जिन्होंने फहराया लाल किले पर झंडा

27 जनवरी 2021

शांतिपूर्ण ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर सड़कों पर बवाल
India News

ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर दिल्ली में कैसे हुआ बवाल, देखे तस्वीरें

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी...
Delhi

लाल किले पर भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात, ट्रैक्टर परेड उपद्रव में 86 जवान घायल, 22 एफआईआर

27 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

27 जनवरी: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 जनवरी 2021

प्रदर्शन करते किसान
India News

किसान प्रदर्शन हिंसा : राजनीतिक दलों ने की हिंसा की निंदा, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X