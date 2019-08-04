शहर चुनें

फ्लैट पर जिस्मफरोशी कराती थी ये महिला, जेल से लौटते ही शुरू हो जाता था ये 'गंदा खेल'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 05:09 PM IST
High Profile sex racket busted in ghaziabad
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद जिले के विजयनगर थाना इलाके के प्रताप विहार में छापामारी कर पकड़े गए सेक्स रैकेट में जिस संचालिका को गिरफ्तार किया गया, उसके समेत तीन अन्य महिलाएं पहले भी जेल जा चुकी हैं। संचालिका नशीले पदार्थ की तस्करी में भी गिरफ्तार हो चुकी है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि संचालिका जेल से आते ही फिर से गोरखधंधा शुरू कर देती है। संचालिका कमीशन पर अपने ही फ्लैट में जिस्मफरोशी कराती है। 
