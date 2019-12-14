शहर चुनें

वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग, एक साथ हुई दर्दनाक मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 04:20 PM IST
वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग
1 of 6
वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार(13 दिसंबर) को एक शख्स ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली और फिर बाद में उसकी बीवी ने बेटी के साथ अपने घर में आत्महत्या कर ली। शुरुआती जांच में बात सामने आई है कि परिवार के मौत की वजह आर्थिक तंगी हो सकती है। ऐसा ही एक हादसा बीते सप्ताह गाजियाबाद में हुआ था जब एक शख्स ने अपने दो बच्चों को मौत के घाट उतारकर खुद अपनी बीवी और महिला मैनेजर के साथ आत्महत्या कर ली।

बीते कुछ समय में ऐसी कई घटनाएं सामने आईं हैं जब अपनों ने ही परिवार को मौत के घाट उतारकर या तो खुद भी आत्महत्या कर ली या फिर पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। पढ़ें ऐसी ही कुछ वारदातें जो किसी को भी झकझोर सकती हैं.....
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग
वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान देने के बाद पत्नी ने बेटी संग लगाई फांसी
पति के मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान देने के बाद पत्नी ने बेटी संग लगाई फांसी - फोटो : लाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली हत्याकांड
महरौली हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
