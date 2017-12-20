Download App
इस फेमस एकंर को जब मिली उम्रकैद की सजा तो उसने कोर्ट में बोला कुछ ऐसा कि हैरान हुए सभी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:38 PM IST
after getting life imprisonment suhaib ilyasi said in court that he has not committed the murder

अदालत ने बुधवार को जैसे ही पत्नी के हत्या में सुहैब इलियासी को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई वह जोर से चिल्लाया मै बेगुनाह हूं, मुझे फर्जी मामले में फंसाया गया है। मेरे साथ इंसाफ नहीं हुआ।

suhaib ilyasi suhaib ilyasi wife anju

