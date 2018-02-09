बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
AUTO EXPO 2018: जब धू-धू कर जलने लगी पार्किंग में खड़ी कार, पास खड़ी गाड़ियां भी झुलसी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:55 PM IST
ग्रेटर नोएडा में इस वक्त ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 चल रहा है। यहां आज से आम लोगों की एंट्री शुरू हो गई है और आज पहले ही दिन वहां की पार्किंग में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया।
(सभी फोटोः जेपी शर्मा)
