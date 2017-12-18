बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चाय बेचकर गुजारा करती हैं CM योगी की बहन, भाई से चाहती हैं ये एक उपहार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
yogi adityanath sister shashi devi work in tea shop in uttarakhand
{"_id":"5a37cd294f1c1ba7678c25ed","slug":"yogi-adityanath-sister-shashi-devi-work-in-tea-shop-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:58 PM IST
आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की बहन चाय बेचकर गुजारा करती है। आगे की कहानी आपकी आंखे नम कर देगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a38c3174f1c1b001c8b9c10","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-two-thousand-years-old-city-in-old-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a377e0d4f1c1b6e468bb41c","slug":"himachal-election-2017-live-result-leaders-who-lose-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!