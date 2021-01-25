विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Weather update for Uttarakhand Today: kedarnath dham covered with white sheet of Heavy Snow photos

बर्फ की सफेद चादर से ढका केदारनाथ धाम, छह स्थानों पर हिमखंड जोन हुए सक्रिय, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 06:47 PM IST
केदारनाथ धाम
1 of 6
केदारनाथ धाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी इलाकों में रुक-रुक कर बर्फबारी का सिलसिला जारी है। केदारनाथ मंदिर परिसर में तीन फीट तक बर्फ जमा है, जबकि मंदिर मार्ग से लेकर केदारपुरी के अन्य स्थानों पर तीन से सात फीट तक बर्फ है, जिससे आवाजाही में दिक्कतें हो रही हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national rudraprayag uttarakhand uttarakhand weather weather today snowfall in uttarakhand kedarnath dham snowfall in kedarnath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शहीद निशांत की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
Saharanpur

निशांत को नम आंखों से दी अंतिम विदाई, शहादत पर बोले अफसर, ले लिया पाकिस्तान से बदला

25 जनवरी 2021

कुंभ मेला
Dehradun

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: खूनी संघर्षों के बाद अंग्रेजों ने तय किए थे अखाड़ों के स्नानक्रम, पढ़ें रोचक बातें...

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
London Confidential Review

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

ठंड में बढ़ गए लकवा और हार्टअटैक के मरीज, डॉक्टर दे रहे ये खास सलाह

25 जनवरी 2021

कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

सर्दी का सितमः यूपी में बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

25 जनवरी 2021

कुंभ 2021- कराएं पितृ पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
Astrology

कुंभ 2021- कराएं पितृ पूजन, प्राप्त होगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
छत पर हाथ जोड़कर खड़े दरोगा
Agra

यूपी: छत पर हाथ जोड़े खड़े दरोगा, नीचे आक्रोशित भीड़, लापता युवक का शव मिलने पर फूटा गुस्सा

25 जनवरी 2021

निशांत का फाइल फोटो और पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुला हाल।
Saharanpur

देश पर कुर्बान: शहादत की खबर से सदमे में पत्नी, ढाई साल पहले हुई थी शादी, देखिए तस्वीरें

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
केदारनाथ धाम
केदारनाथ धाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ का जायजा लेने गई टीम
केदारनाथ का जायजा लेने गई टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ में बर्फ
केदारनाथ में बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ मार्ग पर बर्फ
केदारनाथ मार्ग पर बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ के रास्ते पर बर्फ
केदारनाथ के रास्ते पर बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ धाम में बर्फ
केदारनाथ धाम में बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X