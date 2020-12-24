शहर चुनें
New Year 2021: उत्तराखंड में मौसम रहेगा मेहरबान, बर्फबारी से होगा नए साल का स्वागत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 02:07 AM IST
Weather Forecast of Uttarakhand news: Snowfall Expected on New Year 2021 on Hilly Area
- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
उत्तराखंड में नए साल का स्वागत बारिश और बर्फबारी के साथ होगा। मौसम विभाग ने साल के अंतिम हफ्ते में बारिश और बर्फबारी का अनुमान जताया है। उससे पहले भी बारिश और बर्फबारी के एक से दो दौर हो सकते हैं। 
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand winter snowfall new year new year 2021 rainfall uttarakhand tourism

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

