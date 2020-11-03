शहर चुनें
उत्तराखंड के जंगलों में बेकाबू हुई आग, धारण किया विकराल रूप, दहशत में लोग, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरोला, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 11:03 AM IST
उत्तरकाशी के पुरोला में सप्ताहभर से सुलग रहे जंगलों की आग अब विकराल रूप धारण करने लगी है। मंगलवार सुबह आग तहसील मुख्यालय मोरी के पास पहुंच गई। तहसील मुख्यालय से लगे जंगलों में आग पहुंचने से लोग दहशत में हैं।
