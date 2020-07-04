चीन और नेपाल सीमा पर सेना और आईटीबीपी हाई अलर्ट पर, फाइटर जेट ने दूसरी बार भरी उड़ान 

{"_id":"5f0092147ec364773603de39","slug":"uttarakhand-news-army-and-itbp-on-high-alert-at-china-and-nepal-border-fighter-jet-flew-for-second-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940\u092c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930,\u00a0\u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट
- फोटो : amar ujala
नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जोशीमठ पहुंचा ध्रुव हेलिकॉप्टर
- फोटो : File Photo
नेपाल बॉर्डर पर पहरा देते जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला