{"_id":"5f0051fd136e8b38270b4d11","slug":"uttarakhand-weather-update-due-to-heavy-rain-river-over-flow-house-damaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0930\u092f\u0942 \u0928\u0926\u0940, \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बादलों ने बरपाया कहर, उग्र हुई सरयू नदी, बरसाती नाले में उफान से टूटा पुल, तस्वीरें...
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 04:17 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में बादलों ने ऐसा कहर बरपाया कि सड़क मलबे से पट गई। बरसाती नाले ऐसे उफान पर आए कि पुल ही टूट गया।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
