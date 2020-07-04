शहर चुनें
Uttarakhand Weather Update : due to heavy rain river over flow, house damaged

बादलों ने बरपाया कहर, उग्र हुई सरयू नदी, बरसाती नाले में उफान से टूटा पुल, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 04:17 PM IST
Uttarakhand Weather Update : due to heavy rain river over flow, house damaged
- फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तराखंड में बादलों ने ऐसा कहर बरपाया कि सड़क मलबे से पट गई। बरसाती नाले ऐसे उफान पर आए कि पुल ही टूट गया।
uttarakhand weather rain in uttarakhand monsoon 2020 monsoon monsoon in uttarakhand मानसून मानसून 2020

