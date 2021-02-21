शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Uttarakhand Chamoli News: Mahendra Rawat Missing after saved many People in disaster

चमोली जल प्रलय: खुद सैलाब में गुम हो गए जान पर खेलकर कई जिंदगियों को बचाने वाले महेंद्र, इंतजार कर रहे घरवाले

alka tyagi
प्रदीप भंडारी, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ(चमोली) Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 01:00 AM IST
आपदा में लापता महेंद्र
1 of 6
आपदा में लापता महेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली में ऋषि गंगा के सैलाब में कई जिंदगियों को बचाने वाले महेंद्र रावत खुद सैलाब में खो गए, जिसका आजतक कोई पता नहीं चल पाया है। महेंद्र के मासूम बच्चे, पत्नी और माता-पिता उसके लौटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।  
city & states chamoli dehradun national uttarakhand international haridwar glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster disaster in uttarakhand uttarakhand glacier burst flood in dhauli river

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

