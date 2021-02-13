शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Uttarakhand Chamoli News : dog mother left food watch rishiganga river continuously photos

चमोली आपदाः सात फरवरी से ऋषिगंगा को एक टक देख रही यह बेजुबान, नहीं खा रही खाना, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 01:32 PM IST
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान
1 of 5
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषिगंगा में आई आपदा ने इंसानों के साथ ही जानवर भी इससे अछूते नहीं रहे। यहां पर यह बेजुबान मां सात फरवरी से लगातार ऋषिगंगा को निहार रही है। उसे बिस्किट या कुछ और खाने को दो तो वह नहीं खा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chamoli dehradun uttarakhand flood in dhauli river glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster disaster in uttarakhand uttarakhand glacier burst

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आईएएस गौरव सिंह सोगरवाल।
Gorakhpur

सीएम सिटी के इस IAS के कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे गर्व, एक साल में बदल दी गोरखपुर की तस्वीर

13 फरवरी 2021

Tejas Express will start running from 14 Feb.
Lucknow

रेलवे से दरियादिली की उम्मीद कर रही 40 करोड़ के कर्ज से दबी तेजस एक्सप्रेस, 14 फरवरी से शुरू होगा संचालन

13 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
यूपीईएस ने शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021 के लिए उत्तराखंड की छात्राओं के लिए 46 फीसदी स्कॉलरशिप की घोषणा की
UPES

यूपीईएस ने शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021 के लिए उत्तराखंड की छात्राओं के लिए 46 फीसदी स्कॉलरशिप की घोषणा की
जम्मू में बना नया बस स्टैंड
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: नए बस स्टैंड से जल्द बसों की आवाजाही होगी शुरु, काउंटर स्टाफ तैनात होते ही मिलेगी सुविधा

13 फरवरी 2021

प्रस्तुति देती छात्रा।
Varanasi

काशी विद्यापीठ शताब्दी समारोह: कला, संस्कृति और हुनर की त्रिवेणी से भीगा विद्यापीठ का कोना-कोना

13 फरवरी 2021

क्या है आपके शरीर पर तिल का महत्व, जानें खास बातें
Astrology

क्या है आपके शरीर पर तिल का महत्व, जानें खास बातें
रोते-बिलखते परिजन
Jammu

जानें टीआरएफ और आतंकी जहूर के बारे में, साथ ही वो हमला जिससे सिहर उठी थी घाटी, पीएम ने कही थी ये बात

13 फरवरी 2021

पूजा तोमर का फाइल फोटो (बायें), शव ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी (दायें)
Agra

रोहतक हत्याकांड में मथुरा की नेशनल चैंपियन पूजा तोमर की भी गई जान, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

13 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान
ऋषिगंगा को देखती बेजुबान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा
चमोली आपदा - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X