चमोली जल प्रलय: सुरंग में 100 घंटे से 'जिंदगी' की तलाश में उम्मीद पर चल रहा रेस्क्यू, जी जान से जुटे जांबाज

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ(चमोली) Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Thu, 11 Feb 2021 06:12 PM IST
सुरंग में रेस्क्यू के जाते जवान
1 of 6
सुरंग में रेस्क्यू के जाते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपोवन परियोजना की सुरंग में फंसे 35 से 40 कर्मियों को बचाने का कार्य युद्धस्तर पर चल रहा है। पिछले 100 घंटों से चल रहे बचाव कार्य की सारी गतिविधियां संभावनाओं पर चल रही हैं। जांबाज जी जान से लोगों की जिंदगी बचाने में जुटे हैं।
city & states chamoli dehradun national uttarakhand flood in dhauli river glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster disaster in uttarakhand uttarakhand glacier burst

