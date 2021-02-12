शहर चुनें

चमोली आपदा: ऋषि गंगा के कटाव से खतरे की जद में आया पल्ली रैणी गांव, खौफ में 60 परिवार

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रैणी (चमोली) Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 08:02 PM IST
पल्ली रैणी गांव
पल्ली रैणी गांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली में ऋषि गंगा और धौली गंगा के संगम स्थल के ठीक शीर्ष भाग पर स्थित पल्ली रैणी गांव को नदी के कटाव से खतरा हो गया है। गांव के निचले हिस्से में अब भूस्खलन की आशंका बढ़ गई है। इससे गांव के करीब 60 परिवार खौफ में हैं।
पल्ली रैणी गांव
पल्ली रैणी गांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नदी में मलबा
नदी में मलबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान में दरार
मकान में दरार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
