U19 World Cup: टॉयलेट में छिपने के बाद करोड़पति बना था भारत का ये क्रिकेटर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 01:38 PM IST
अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय टीम की जीत सुनिश्चित करने में उत्तराखंड के बेटे कमलेश नागरकोटी ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। विरोधी टीम के दो विकेट गिराकर कमलेश ने भारत को जीत की ओर अग्रसर किया। आइए जानते हैं इनके जीवन की अनोखी कहानी...
