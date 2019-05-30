शहर चुनें

UK Board Result 2019: रोज स्कूल जाने के लिए तय करती थी 40 किमी. का सफर, टॉपर बन रचा इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 02:12 PM IST
उत्तराखंड की इंटरमीडिएट की टॉपर शताक्षी ने बताया कि वह रोजाना करीब 20 किलोमीटर दूर पढ़ने के लिए चिन्यालीसौड़ जाती थीं। रोजाना 40 किलोमीटर का सफर सिर्फ स्कूल आने-जाने में करना होता था।
uk board results 2019 uttarakhand board result 2019 uk board 10th result 2019 uttarakhand 10th class results 2019 uttarakhand board 10th result 2019 uk board 12th result 2019 uttarakhand 12th class results 2019 uttarakhand board 12th result 2019 उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2019
12वीं में उत्तराखंड बोर्ड टॉपर शताक्षी तिवारी
12वीं में उत्तराखंड बोर्ड टॉपर शताक्षी तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामनगर में जारी किए गए नतीजे
रामनगर में जारी किए गए नतीजे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
