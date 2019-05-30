शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   UK Board Result 2019 latest update

UK Board Result 2019: पिछले साल इस जिले का रहा था दबदबा, बेटों को पछाड़ बेटियों ने मारी थी बाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 10:38 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
पिछले साल जारी हुए उत्तराखंड बोर्ड के हाईस्कूल और इंटर परीक्षा परिणामों में ऊधम सिंह नगर का जलवा रहा था। हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट साइंस की मैरिट में पहले दो स्थानों पर यूएस नगर के छात्र-छात्राएं थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
uk board results 2019 uttarakhand board result 2019 uk board 10th result 2019 uttarakhand 10th class results 2019 uttarakhand board 10th result 2019 uk board 12th result 2019 uttarakhand 12th class results 2019 uttarakhand board 12th result 2019 उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

UK Board Result 2019: घोषित हुआ परिणाम, बस एक क्लिक में छात्र-छात्राएं यहां से जानें...

30 मई 2019

रामनगर में जारी किए गए नतीजे
Dehradun

UK Board Result 2019: जारी हुए हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के परिणाम, इस बार बढ़ा परीक्षाफल प्रतिशत

30 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
विलाप करती हुई महिला
Lucknow

बाराबंकी जहरीली शराबकांड में नया मोड़, 10 मरीजों की जा सकती है आंखों की रोशनी

30 मई 2019

प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी संसद के बाहर अपना आईकार्ड दिखाते
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त में चुनाव लड़ 'ओडिशा के मोदी' बने सांसद, करोड़पति प्रत्याशी को हराया, देखें तस्वीरें

29 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
शराब कांड के बाद हाहाकार
Lucknow

जहरीली शराब कांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, एडीजी ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

29 मई 2019

रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम आईं नीलम भाटिया
Agra

'मैनेजमेंट गुरु' पिता का पिंडदान कर मां को वृद्धाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा, ऐसी है इनकी दर्दभरी कहानी

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में सामने आया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, डीजीपी ने बताया क्यों हुई हत्या

28 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Etawah

मुलायम सिंह यादव को नहीं दिए वोट तो गांव वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा, फायरिंग से दहशत

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
विज्ञापन
सेना भर्ती रैली
Meerut

टूटने लगे हौसला तो बस याद रखना, बिना मेहनत के हासिल तख्तो-ताज नहीं होते, भावुक कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

29 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए आया सीएम केजरीवाल को न्योता, कही ये बात

29 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत
Lucknow

एक कमरे से निकली चार लाशें, तड़प उठी लोगों की रूह, मां बोली- मेरे लाल को न ले जाओ

30 मई 2019

बसपा नेता हाजी अहसान और उनके भांजे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: ईद पर भाइयों की हत्या का 28 साल बाद लिया बदला, बसपा नेता व भांजे के मर्डर से गैंगवार की आशंका 

29 मई 2019

पूजा और जसवीर भाटी
Meerut

कॉलेज में प्यार, शादी और फिर बेरहमी से पत्नी की हत्या, पढ़ें सात साल की प्रेम कहानी का खौफनाक अंत

28 मई 2019

अनुपम खेर की गौतम गंभीर को सलाह
Delhi NCR

जबरन नारे लगवाने का मामला: गंभीर को अनुपम खेर की सलाह, पॉपुलर होने के चक्कर में फंस मत जाना

29 मई 2019

Two People of different sects saved life by donate Kidney to each other
Chandigarh

मजहबी बंधन तोड़ हिंदू और मुस्लिम दंपती ने एक दूसरे को दी किडनी, एक की पत्नी तो दूसरे का बचा सुहाग

30 मई 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

सलमान के नसीब में जीत से ज्यादा लिखी हार, इनके नाना थे राष्ट्रपति, खुर्शीद के कई और भी अनसुने किस्से

29 मई 2019

दरगाह में हुई फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
Agra

फतेहपुर सीकरी दरगाह परिसर में फायरिंग, पर्यटकों में मची भगदड़

30 मई 2019

घटनास्थल पर भारी पुलिस बल
Kanpur

प्रेमिका को नागवार गुजरी प्रेमी की बेवफाई, तस्वीरें आपको कर्फ्यू का अहसास करा सकती हैं, सच तो ये है

30 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

गंगनहर में ही दफन हो जाता तीन दोस्तों की मौत का राज, ऐसे मिला डूबने का सुराग, देखें ये तस्वीरें

30 मई 2019

सेना भर्ती
Meerut

सेना भर्ती 2019: सामने आई ये चौंकाने बात, ड्रग्स विभाग ने की छापेमारी, देखें तस्वीरें

30 मई 2019

This man 50 years old fight up with a dreaded bear for 10 minutes shimla
Shimla

10 मिनट तक खूंखार भालू से भिड़ा 50 साल का ये शख्स, ऐसे बचाई जान

29 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे
शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथग्रहण में आएंगे कई खास मेहमान, मगर नहीं जाएंगी ममता बनर्जी

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में कई दिग्गज शिरकत करने वाले हैं। 5 से 6 हजार खास मेहमानों से लिए खास इंतजाम किए गए हैं। हालांकि इस शपथग्रहण समारोह में ममत बनर्जी और चंद्र बाबू नायडू ने शामिल होने से इंकार कर दिया है।

30 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:32

कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है पीएम मोदी की नई कैबिनेट, इन चेहरों को मिल सकती है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

30 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:01

शपथग्रहण से पहले नरेन्द्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपिता और अटल को किया नमन समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

मोदी 1:18

पीएम मोदी के चहरे वाली आइसक्रीम की सूरत में धूम, देखें वीडियो

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:55

कांग्रेस अगर राहुल का विकल्प नहीं ढूंढ पाई तो क्या है पार्टी के पास आखिरी रास्ता

29 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.