Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   tiger shroff hot photos during student of the year 2 shooting in mussoorie

मसूरी की वादियों से टाइगर श्रॉफ ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर लगा दी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 11:47 AM IST
tiger shroff
1 of 6
देहरादून में 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' की शूटिंग खत्म होने के बाद अगले शेड्यूल के लिए टाइगर श्रॉफ मसूरी पहुंच चुके हैं। मसूरी की वादियों से टाइगर ने ऐसी तस्वीर पोस्ट की है जिसने सोशल मीडिया में आग लगा दी है।
tiger shroff hot photo student of the year 2 student of the year 2 shooting student of the year 2 shooting in mussoorie soty 2 tiger shroff

tiger shroff
tiger shroff with fan
tiger shroff
tiger shroff
tiger shroff
KARAN JOHAR

