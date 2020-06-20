शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Surya Grahan 2020 :Take a look, this eclipse is very rare

सूर्यग्रहण 2020 : जी भर के देख लीजिए ये सूर्यग्रहण वरना पछताएंगे, क्योंकि जो होने जा रहा है वो बहुत दुर्लभ है

डा. गिरीश रंजन तिवारी, अमर उजाला, नैनीताल, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 12:07 AM IST
Surya Grahan 2020 :Take a look, this eclipse is very rare
1 of 6
- फोटो : amar ujala
आज लगने वाला सूर्यग्रहण कई मामलों में अनूठा है, इसलिए जी भर के इसे देख लीजिए, लेकिन पूरी सावधानी के साथ। जो बात इस ग्रहण को बेहद दुर्लभ बनाती है वह यह है कि इसके बाद भारत से इस शताब्दी में केवल तीन सूर्यग्रहण और दिखाई देंगे वे भी लंबे अंतराल के बाद।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें AFCAT की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,499 रु. में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
solar eclipse 2020 eclipses in 2020 surya grahan 2020 june surya grahan 2020 सूर्य ग्रहण 2020 सूर्य ग्रहण कब है

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020- आपके शहर में ग्रहण का समय
Religion

Solar Eclipse 2020: आपके शहर में कब दिखेगा ग्रहण, जानिए कब समाप्त होगा सूतक काल

21 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: रंजिश बनी हत्या की वजह, पिंटू सेंगर ने मायावती के लिए खरीदी थी चांद पर जमीन

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: कोरोना के दो और केस मिले, महिला समेत बुजुर्ग संक्रमित

21 जून 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020
Gorakhpur

Solar eclipse 2020: साल के सबसे लंबे दिन लगेगा बड़ा 'सूर्यग्रहण', परछाई भी छोड़ देगी साथ

21 जून 2020

क्या 21 जून का सूर्यग्रहण विनाशकारी होगा ?
Puja

क्या 21 जून का सूर्यग्रहण विनाशकारी होगा ?
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona News: संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रयागराज जिला पांच जोन में बंटा

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विवि कुलपति समेत कई अफसरों के आज लिए जाएंगे नमूने, होगी कोविड जांच 

21 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: भाड़े के हैं हत्यारे, साजिश किसी और की, प्रापर्टी विवाद में हत्या का शक

20 जून 2020

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
coronavirus meerut
Meerut

कोरोना से नहीं निजात: यूपी के इस शहर में कारपेंटर, बिजनेसमैन से लेकर छात्र तक संक्रमित, भयावह है मौजूदा स्थिति

20 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत।
Varanasi

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुसाइड: सलमान खान, करण जौहर समेत पांच लोगों खिलाफ केस दायर, लगाए ये आरोप

20 जून 2020

क्या 21 जून का सूर्यग्रहण विनाशकारी होगा ?
Puja

क्या 21 जून का सूर्यग्रहण विनाशकारी होगा ?
Solar Eclipse
Chandigarh

80 साल बाद बेहद दुर्लभ सूर्यग्रहण, नौ राशियों के लिए घातक, बाकी तीन पर ऐसा रहेगा असर

20 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

यूपी: बसपा नेता की हत्या, कैमरे में कैद हुए बदमाश, फुटेज जारी, बदमाशों की एक बाइक पर लगा है पुलिस का लोगो

20 जून 2020

Surya Grahan
Basti

Surya Grahan 2020: कल लगेगा साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण, सूतक काल आज रात से, जानिए क्या करें और क्या नहीं

20 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar eclipse: ग्रहण के दौरान सुनहरे कंगन का रूप लेते हैं सूर्य भगवान, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

20 जून 2020

kusha grass
Gorakhpur

मां सीता के केश से बनी है ये चीज, ग्रहण के दुष्प्रभावों से दिलाती है मुक्ति, जानिए कैसे

20 जून 2020

एनसीटी और एनसीआर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर और एनसीटी का क्या है इतिहास, राजधानी की यह दिलचस्प बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

20 जून 2020

माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
Kanpur

यूपी: दुधमुंहे बच्चे को कमरे से बाहर कर फांसी पर झूले दंपति, मासूम को देख नहीं थम रहे आंसू

20 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

Grahan 2020: जानिए वैज्ञानिक नजरिए से कैसे लगता है सूर्य और चंद्र ग्रहण

20 जून 2020

योग शिविर में योग करते हुए पुलिसकर्मी
Delhi NCR

योग प्रशिक्षण से पुलिस कर्मियों ने घटाया 4 से 5 किलो वजन, हो रहे हैं तनाव से मुक्त

20 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: 21 जून को सूर्य ग्रहण, ये उपाय करने से मिलेगा लाभ, सूतक काल में न करें ये काम

20 जून 2020

फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र भी निकला फर्जी शिक्षक

20 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण
Delhi NCR

500 साल बाद बन रहा सूर्यग्रहण का अद्भुत संयोग, भूलकर भी न करें ये 11 काम

20 जून 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
- फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited