बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भीड़ में घूमती रही अभिनेता चंकी पांडे की यह क्यूट बेटी, लेकिन नहीं पहचान पाया कोई और फिर..
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 07:25 PM IST
भीड़ में घूमती अभिनेता चंकी पांडे की क्यूट बेटी को कोई पहचान नहीं पाया और फिर जब...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aca1ad94f1c1b636b8b45fa","slug":"student-of-the-year-shooting-during-ananya-pandey-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.