बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस बैंक ने देशभर में ग्राहकों के लिए बदले यह नियम, अब देने जा रहा एक और नई सुविधा
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 11:46 AM IST
देश के इस सबसे बड़े बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए कुछ नियम बदले हैं। वहीं ग्राहकों को फायदा देने के लिए अब एक और नियम लागू करने जा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a505e824f1c1b5f078b4d2d","slug":"state-bank-of-india-new-benefit-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.