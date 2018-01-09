बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो ट्रकों के बीच फंसी कार और बाइक के उड़े परखच्चे, दो की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें देख सिहर जाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 08:39 PM IST
ऋषिकेश में दो ट्रक की टक्कर से कार और बाइक जब दोनों ट्रकों के बीच में जा घुसी तो हादसे को मौके पर देखने वालों की रूह कांप गई। वाहनों को पुलिस की टीम ने जेसीबी की मदद से निकाला।
