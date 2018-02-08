बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण 2017: जानिए ग्रहण से कितने घंटे पहले लगेगा सूतक काल और उसके उपाय
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:33 AM IST
सूर्य ग्रहण तब लगता है जब पृथ्वी और सूरज के बीच चंद्रमा आ जाता है। 16 फरवरी को सूर्य ग्रहण लगने वाला है। आइए जानते हैं सूर्य ग्रहण का सूतक काल और उस दौरान बरती जाने वाली सावधानियां।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7bc9454f1c1b89268b8df5","slug":"solar-eclipse-2018-bad-effect","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.